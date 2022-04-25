Olivia Munn Celebrates 'Finally' Putting on 'New Outfit' 5 Months After Welcoming Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn is celebrating a postpartum victory.

On Sunday, the new mom, 41, shared a photo of herself on Instagram, featuring the actress in a pair of blue and white Fendi pajamas.

"5 months later, I finally put on a new outfit," writes Munn, who welcomed baby boy Malcolm in November with comedian John Mulaney.

In the mirror selfie, Munn poses for the camera in her pajama set, which she accessorized with hanging gold necklaces, a bracelet and two rings.

Fellow mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins left a supportive message for Munn in the comments, writing, "u looked gorge with the barf soaked flannel too mama❤️"

Earlier this month, the former Chuck star offered her Instagram followers a glimpse of her baby boy and opened up in the comments about her experience with postpartum hair loss.

Los Angeles fashion designer Amber Farr commented under the actress' post, complimenting the actress' hair and jokingly asking, "Can I just have your hair for one day please?" Munn responded, "ummm it's falling out in clumps post partum."

"I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition," Munn wrote back in the comments.

Munn has been open about her emotional and physical journey after giving birth to her son. In March, the star said that she was both "happy" and "struggling" as she adjusted to life with her newborn.

"Everyone's asleep except me," she said on her Instagram stories, noting that it was 1:54 a.m. She posed in the mirror for the late-night selfie while wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.