Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm Turning 9 Months with Adorable Cowboy Hat Photos

Olivia Munn is soaking up every moment with son Malcolm Hiệp.

On Wednesday, the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared two new photos of her infant son on her Instagram Story, celebrating her little boy as he turns 9 months old.

The photos show Malcolm in a pair of striped pajamas as he's being held, wearing an oversized cowboy hat that adorably covers his eyes as he faces the camera.

"9 months old today🤎," she captioned the first photo.

Later, Malcolm, whom Munn shares Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, again wears the cowboy hat as he closely examines a cookie in his hand.

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn has recently been sharing the new parents' struggle as Malcolm begins teething. The actress shared a clip on Instagram zooming in on her face as The Beatles' "Help!" plays and the screen reads "I'm in a teething tunnel nightmare."

"This will also serve as a group text to anyone I haven't texted back," Munn captioned the Instagram Reel. "Will get back to you in however long it takes for this tooth to come out 😵‍💫🙏🏼"

Olivia Munn/Instagram

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

In June, Mulaney celebrated his first Father's Day with the infant and opened up about the special day during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."