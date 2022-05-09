Olivia Munn Celebrates First Mother's Day with Chicken and Biscuits: 'All I Wanted'

The actress shared a special message on Instagram to mothers who are struggling

Olivia Munn got real about motherhood in a post commemorating her first Mother's Day.

The actress, 41, took to Instagram Sunday to share a glimpse into how she spent her day as a new mom.

In a carousel of images, Munn poses with two of the things she said she wanted most for Mother's Day: chicken and biscuits.

In an oversized button-down and shorts, the Newsroom alum holds a piece of fried chicken in one hand and biscuit in the other. In the last slide of the post, Munn shares a clip of John Mulaney tending to and nuzzling the couple's son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

The actress wished a Happy Mother's Day to "all the moms out there," but added a special shoutout to moms who might be struggling.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, but especially to the moms who are struggling with post partum depression/anxiety, still wearing their maternity clothes because you've realized that the snap back is bulls--t and so unreal, and feel insecure as they scroll through Insta today realizing they don't have the energy, creativity or brain power to post a beautiful pic of motherhood."

She finished the post by shouting out Mulaney, 39, who she said knew exactly what she wanted to celebrate the milestone.

"Thank you to @johnmulaney for knowing that all I wanted for Mother's Day was a bucket of chicken, a box of biscuits and for him to take over all nap duties today," she wrote.

The comedian revealed he and Munn were expecting their first child back in September 2021.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.