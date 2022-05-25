Olivia Munn said it's been "so much fun getting to know" Malcolm, her first child with John Mulaney, since his birth six months ago

Olivia Munn Celebrates Baby Son Malcolm Turning 6 Months Old: 'You Lit Up Our Whole World'

Happy half birthday, Malcolm Hiệp!

Olivia Munn celebrated her and John Mulaney's baby boy turning 6 months old on social media Tuesday, alongside a smiley snapshot of mother and son lounging on a blanket outdoors.

"6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. 🥺🤍," wrote Munn, 41, in the beginning of her caption. "It's so much fun getting to know him."

The proud mom went on to share that Malcolm "loves meeting people" and "loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical."

According to Munn, her little one also has "tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel)" and "sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources)."

"He wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books," the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress continued. "He lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can't stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky."

Munn concluded her sweet post, "I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

Among the bevy of heartfelt comments was one from Mindy Kaling, whom Munn shouted out in her post. Said Kaling, 42, of baby Malcolm, "He's really the most handsome ever."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney, 39, welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post. Wrote Mulaney alongside his own snap, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

The comedian revealed he and Munn were expecting their first child in September 2021.