Olivia Munn Opens Up About Breastfeeding Struggles, Says She Felt Like Her 'Body Was Failing'

Olivia Munn is getting real about the challenges of breastfeeding.

The new mom, 41, posted a candid video to Instagram on Tuesday in which she opened up about her experience of trying to nurse her 10-week-old son Malcolm Hiệp with a "low supply" of milk.

To increase her supply of breastmilk, the actress shared that she tried "2 lactation consultants, 3 breast-feeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps."

Munn, who shares her baby boy with John Mulaney, said that she also wore a "device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

The star admitted that she "cried and cried" when her attempts didn't work, and she "felt like [her] body was failing."

"I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby," she added. "But then I said f— it."

"Breastfeeding is good..." she wrote alongside a video of herself nursing her son before switching to using a bottle. "And so is formula."

"To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it," she concluded the video.

Several celebrity moms agreed with Munn and commended her for her honesty in the comments of the post.

"You're the truthhh," wrote new mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins while Freida Pinto added, "Beautiful ❤️ and more power to you!"

Gabrielle Union replied, "💯💯💯💯💯💯" and Elaine Welteroth dropped a string of heart emojis.