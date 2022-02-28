Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malcolm on SNL Set with John Mulaney: 'Proud of My Guys'

Olivia Munn is gushing over her favorite guys.

On Sunday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her 3-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp visiting his dad, John Mulaney, on set for Saturday Night Live.

Munn posed next to a television screen that showed a black and white image of Mulaney (who hosted the Feb. 26 show) as he gave their son a kiss on the head.

"Proud of my guys," she wrote.

In another adorable dad and lad moment, Munn also shared a shot of Mulaney, 39, standing in a dressing room holding the baby boy as they both wore dress suits.

"Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard," she joked. The actress then shared the sweet snap on her Instagram Story, adding, "My favorite photo."

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby on Nov. 24.

Since then, Munn has documented her early days of motherhood and shared some of Malcolm's cutest moments.

Olivia Munn Marks New Year with Newborn Son john mulaney

Earlier this month, the Violet actress posted a photo of herself gently squishing Malcolm's cheeks, as the infant looked up and cooed with his mouth wide open.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is almost complete," she captioned the sweet pic.

In January, Munn also shared that she was feeling "a little less postpartum" after having her hair done by her hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly showed up to pamper the new mom.

Munn documented the moment on Instagram while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.