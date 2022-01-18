Olivia Munn Says Baby Malcolm 'Naps Like Spider-Man' in Funny Video of Son Sleeping

Olivia Munn has a baby superhero on her hands!

On Monday, the new mom, 41, shared a sweet video of her infant son Malcolm Hiệp resting on her chest and taking a nap. In the clip, baby Malcolm, whom she welcomed with John Mulaney in November, sleeps with one of his arms stretched out and his hand resembling Spider-Man's signature hand gesture.

"My baby naps like Spider-Man," Munn teases.

Since the birth of her little boy, the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress has been sharing adorable moments with her son on social media.

Earlier this month, Munn posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her baby wearing a gray hat and a pair of familiar-looking knit mittens.

"My mom made Malcolm Bernie Sanders' mittens," Munn captioned the photo. In the next slide on her Story, she included the now-famous photo of Sanders sitting with his mittens in his lap at the 2020 inauguration for reference.

Just like the Vermont senator's pair, Malcolm's mittens feature brown, white and black yarn stitched into a striped pattern with geometric details.

Before welcoming her baby, Munn said in a September interview with PEOPLE that her mom "crochets and knits a lot of stuff," adding, "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already."

Olivia Munn Credit: Olivia munn/instagram; Inset: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby Nov. 24.

Posting a photo of her son asleep and cuddled up in a blanket, Munn wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."