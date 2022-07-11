"There's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop," the new mom shared on her Instagram Story

Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm Had His 'First Sickness,' Says She Hasn't 'Properly Slept' in Days

Olivia Munn's little boy is getting over his first illness.

Over the weekend, the new mom shared that her son Malcolm Hiệp, 6 months, was recovering after being sick for the first time.

"Got through our first sickness," Munn wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her son resting on her chest. "Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday but there's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."

On Monday morning, the actress, who shares her son with boyfriend John Mulaney, noted that while she "thought Malcolm was better" the pair had another difficult night.

"We had another night of high fevers and lots of bodily fluids," she explained.

"I'm so tired I don't even wanna know what I look like without these butterflies and ladybugs over my face," she added, referring to the filter used on her Instagram Story.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Last month, Mulaney celebrated his first Father's Day with the infant and opened up about the special day during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

Munn also documented their Father's Day festivities with some adorable photos on Instagram featuring father and son.