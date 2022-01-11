The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
The cutest Mulaney made his Instagram debut on Christmas Eve 2021
World, Meet Malcolm
Actor-comedian John Mulaney revealed that he and actress Olivia Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021.
"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told Meyers at the time. Then on Christmas Eve, the couple gifted fans with precious photos of their first child together, a son named Malcolm.
"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," dad Mulaney joked on Instagram. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
Mom Munn also shared a photo of the newborn on her account, writing, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚"
Cuddle Buddies
Munn kicked off 2022 with a new forever cuddle buddy. The star shared an adorable pic of herself with her son cuddling in bed on New Year's Day.
Bun in the Oven
Munn posted a playful photo of Mulaney putting baby Malcolm in a bao steamer on her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe."
Honey Buns
She followed up the cute Story with another she captioned, "adora-bao."
Big Kisses
Gushing over her little cutie, Munn shared a snap of Mulaney going in for a big kiss.
"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," she wrote, before admitting, "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)"
Comfy and Cozy
Munn shared a photo of Malcolm looking comfy and cozy to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, thanks to some mittens knit by Munn's mom.
"My mom made Malcolm Bernie Sanders' mittens," Munn captioned the photo of Malcolm being held in a baby carrier. In the next slide on her Story, she included the now-famous photo of the Vermont senator wearing mittens at the 2020 inauguration for reference.