The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Actor-comedian John Mulaney revealed that he and actress Olivia Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told Meyers at the time. Then on Christmas Eve, the couple gifted fans with precious photos of their first child together, a son named Malcolm.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," dad Mulaney joked on Instagram. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mom Munn also shared a photo of the newborn on her account, writing, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚"