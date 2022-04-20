Olivia Holt Reveals Young Cousin Has Died from Rare Cancer: 'You Were Everybody's Favorite'

Olivia Holt's cousin Jase Parker died from a rare form of cancer after he was diagnosed at 18 months old

Olivia Holt is mourning the death of her young cousin Jase Parker.

On Tuesday, the Cruel Summer actress posted an emotional tribute on Instagram announcing Jase's death less than two months after revealing he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been a heavy couple of days. i still don't want to believe it. i dunno if i'll ever be able to make any sort of sense out of this," she began.

"Even coming on here and sharing a lil collection of memories without you here feels weird. but i'm so happy your little body isn't in any more pain," Holt added. "You didn't deserve any of that hurt."

Olivia Holt Credit: Olivia Holt/Instagram

Holt's heartfelt message included a series of photos and videos of the two spending time together. The actress called Jace "cosmic" and "an angel on this earth" before thanking her followers for their continued support.

"Honestly i feel like anything i say about you is just an understatement bc you were just so extraordinary," she wrote. "Man, i can't wait to hug you again one day. you gave the best hugs. the kind no one could ever forget. and you made sure of that. you were everybody's favorite little buddy."

"My body aches for nana and papa, your mama, sissy and dad. the whole family and friends. you'll be missed a whole lot, i know this for sure," Holt ended. "I love you so much it hurts!!! thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers and love. let's continue to send them to jase's family."

olivia holt Credit: Olivia Holt/Instagram

Several other stars commented under Holt's post sending their condolences to her family, including Lucy Hale, Cameron Monaghan, and her Cruel Summer costars Harley Quinn Smith, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

Holt first revealed Jase's story back in February, sharing on Instagram that he was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer when he was 18 months old. The actress added that his cancer was the same type her other cousin, Jase's older brother Kaden, had. He died from the disease 6 years ago.