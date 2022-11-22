Olivia Culpo Tears Up Discussing Her Baby Plans with Christian McCaffrey: 'He's Not Ready'

Olivia Culpo is getting real about the self-imposed pressure she feels to be a mom.

On Monday's episode of The Culpo Sisters, the model and former Miss Universe got emotional after revealing that she and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey aren't quite ready to have kids yet.

"I've talked to Christian and we're on the same page about having kids, we both want to have kids, but the timeline of that is something that is not in the foreseeable future," said Culpo, 30, who has been dating the 26-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back since 2019. "He is completely and totally focused on football and he should be. He's not ready to have kids. It's not really an option."

"I always thought that by 30 I'd be married and have kids," she continued, adding that she wants to have "four or five or six" kids. "I'm definitely the kind of person who likes to have a plan. Right now, I have no plan because I have so many question marks, so I'm freaking out. ... It's definitely very, very stressful."

Adding to Culpo's stress is her Endometriosis diagnosis, which — despite having surgery to remove some legions — she still fears might have negative effects on her fertility.

"Endometriosis is the overgrowth of tissue in the Uteran lining. But that tissue can be growing in like, your kidneys, liver, bladder, ovaries — it can just be destroying your body," she said. "You can have Endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect your quality of eggs, scar your fallopian tubes. There is so much that I don't know about what's going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."

She went on to explain on The Culpo Sisters that while she feels her biological clock ticking, she understands the demands this may have on McCaffrey.

"I wish I didn't put so much pressure on myself," she said. "I have this ticking time bomb but it's because I have had the reproductive scare, and he's four or five years younger than me."

"I'm so worried about putting pressure on my relationship in a way that's not going to move it in the direction that I want," Culpo shared. "But that's also not who I am. I don't want to feel like I have to do certain things to reframe my life in a way that's going to move it toward a ring on my hand. I just can't imagine having to start over again."

Culpo and McCaffrey went Instagram official in November 2019, not long after her on-again, off-again relationship with NFL star Danny Amendola resulted in a public falling out.

That relationship also contributes to some of Culpo's fears around being a mother.

"I have all sorts of thoughts that go through my head because I was with someone who did really horrible, horrible things," she recalled on the TLC show. "I was cheated on countless times, I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word. ... It's very hard to break that cycle."

In fact, Culpo said she sometimes worries that "if I were to do something different, maybe I'd be married by now" — a thought even she knows is false. "Like, that's not true," she said. "I'm not married right now because not everything lines up in the perfect timing."

And until things with McCaffrey line up, Culpo is not giving up on her dreams to be a mom one day.

"When I turned 27 or 28, I just felt like my body was like, 'Okay, you should be waddling around right now. There should be a baby in you and you should be just waddling everywhere.' I just felt like that was it," she said.

Until then, she'll continue to manage her expectations vs. her reality. "I just can't help but wonder when Christian and I will take our relationship in that direction," Culpo said. "It's overwhelming because I want that so badly. ... I want to go to the next step. I want to have kids. I want to feel like that's in the near future for me."

"All of my friends are having babies. All of them. Every one," she shared. "I'm the odd one out."

