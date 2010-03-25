Oliver Hudson Welcomes Son Bodhi Hawn

Update: The family has chosen the name Bodhi Hawn Hudson for their new son, the actor’s rep tells PEOPLE.

Originally posted March 23: It’s a boy for Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett!

The couple welcomed a son on Friday, March 19th, proud grandmother Goldie Hawn announced via her Twitter account.

“Hurray! Baby BOY born to my son Oliver and his beautiful wife Erinn TODAY,” she wrote. “So happy! A new life! I’m Dancin my happy dance!”