The actor is a dad of three to Wilder Brooks, 14, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Rio Laura, 8

Oliver Hudson Says He Does 'His Best' to Embarrass His Kids: 'They're So Used to My Insanity'

Oliver Hudson is taking on the not-so-easy task of being an embarrassing dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss asked Hudson — who is often fully nude at home and even on social media — if his children get embarrassed by him constantly being naked. But it turns out, the actor's kids are completely unfazed.

"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," Hudson said. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oliver Hudson Credit: Oliver Hudson/Instagram

The star admitted to tWitch that his children probably don't care about his nudity because it's something he "adopted" into his family from his own parents.

Hudson, whose sister is Kate Hudson, and whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, told PEOPLE in November that he credits his family environment growing up for being so comfortable in his own skin.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," said the actor, who was featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it's the way it is."

Oliver Hudson on Ellen Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Even now with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is," he added. "I'm definitely comfortable with it."

Back in September, Hudson posted a funny video of himself running away in the snow from the camera in the nude. The video, he said, was initially taken down by Instagram but that didn't deter the actor and Sibling Revelry podcast host from posting it again.