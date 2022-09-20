Celebrity Parents Oliver Hudson Shares How He Recently Embarrassed His Daughter Rio, 9, While Out to Eat The actor shares sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Wilder Brooks, 15, plus daughter Rio Laura, 9, with wife Erinn By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Instagram Twitter Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 03:08 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Yu Tsai Oliver Hudson has no shame embarassing his kids a little out in public! The Cleaning Lady star, 46, tells PEOPLE that he recently embarrassed his youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Rio Laura, when out at a cafe together in Colorado. "She can get very embarassed," he notes. Along with Rio, the actor shares sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Wilder Brooks, 15, with wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006. Here's what else Hudson had to say for PEOPLE's One Last Thing in this week's issue, on stands now: Last time I danced "I'm in Colorado now, and we go to Two Rivers Cafe all the time. My daughter Rio [age 9] was already seated, and I danced up to the table, and she's like 'Daaaad.' She can get very embarrassed." Last thing I learned about myself "How stubborn I actually am. Last night I was cranky and got into it with my wife, Erinn. I was lying there knowing that I was 100 wrong, but I couldn't admit it. I probably apologized into my pillow." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Oliver Hudson Calls Daughter Rio 'My Partner in Fun' in Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute Last time I was naked outdoors "Naked mountain air is amazing. You walk outside, stand on the porch, coffee in hand, do a nice little naked stretch. It's pretty liberating." Last time I cried "This kid Will Zalatoris just won a PGA tour event, and he's sobbing, and of course I'm crying too. Anything sports gets me emotional." Last domestic chore "I've been living alone in Alburquerque for work, so I keep the house tidy. When I came home, I did the laundry, and Erinn couldn't believe it. I was like, 'But don't say 'Good boy,' just admire me in silence." For more from Oliver Hudson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE or subscribe here.