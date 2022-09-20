Oliver Hudson Shares How He Recently Embarrassed His Daughter Rio, 9, While Out to Eat

The actor shares sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Wilder Brooks, 15, plus daughter Rio Laura, 9, with wife Erinn

Georgia Slater
Julie Jordan
Published on September 20, 2022
Oliver Hudson has no shame embarassing his kids a little out in public!

The Cleaning Lady star, 46, tells PEOPLE that he recently embarrassed his youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Rio Laura, when out at a cafe together in Colorado. "She can get very embarassed," he notes.

Along with Rio, the actor shares sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Wilder Brooks, 15, with wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006.

Here's what else Hudson had to say for PEOPLE's One Last Thing in this week's issue, on stands now:

Last time I danced

"I'm in Colorado now, and we go to Two Rivers Cafe all the time. My daughter Rio [age 9] was already seated, and I danced up to the table, and she's like 'Daaaad.' She can get very embarrassed."

Last thing I learned about myself

"How stubborn I actually am. Last night I was cranky and got into it with my wife, Erinn. I was lying there knowing that I was 100 wrong, but I couldn't admit it. I probably apologized into my pillow."

Last time I was naked outdoors

"Naked mountain air is amazing. You walk outside, stand on the porch, coffee in hand, do a nice little naked stretch. It's pretty liberating."

Last time I cried

"This kid Will Zalatoris just won a PGA tour event, and he's sobbing, and of course I'm crying too. Anything sports gets me emotional."

Last domestic chore

"I've been living alone in Alburquerque for work, so I keep the house tidy. When I came home, I did the laundry, and Erinn couldn't believe it. I was like, 'But don't say 'Good boy,' just admire me in silence."

