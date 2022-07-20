Oliver Hudson Calls Daughter Rio 'My Partner in Fun' in Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute
Oliver Hudson's daughter is growing up fast!
The Cleaning Lady star, 45, penned a sweet note to his youngest child, Rio Laura, on Instagram Monday in honor of her birthday, writing, "My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! My partner in fun!"
"She's fearless and is confident in who she is.. can't really ask for much more!" he continued before jokingly adding, "But when the boys start coming around she won't like me anymore.."
The pair hugged each other close in the photo, showing off huge smiles as they wore complementary red, white, and blue American flag-themed outfits.
It's clear that the daddy-daughter duo have a special bond – in April, the Nashville actor posted a video that showed him getting a glam makeover from Rio, complete with a unique hairdo and winged eyeliner.
In addition to Rio, Oliver and wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006, share two other children: sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Wilder Brooks, 14.
The actor opened up about his family life – and how he adds to the daily "insanity" – during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, telling guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss that his kids are used to his usual antics.
"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," the Rules of Engagement alum said. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."
"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.