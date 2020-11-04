Cozy Christmas! Old Navy Introduces Santa-Themed Family Sleep Apparel in a Variety of Skin Tones

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Old Navy's Jingle Jammies and Cozy Socks collection is available in Santa Cocoa, Santa Walnut and Santa Beige

Old Navy is all about embracing diversity this holiday season.

The clothing giant is offering its Jingle Jammies and Cozy Socks in a variety of skin tones for the pieces' cute Santa print, on everything from adult pajamas to baby onesies and fuzzy footwear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With almost a dozen items retailing from $4 for the Unisex Cozy Santa Socks for Toddler & Baby to $40 ($30 on sale now!) for the Women's Patterned Flannel Pajama Set, the collection features three skin colors — aptly named Santa Cocoa, Santa Walnut and Santa Beige — to choose from.

"This major update comes from the company's Color Proud Council, an employee group who educates and influences the brand to create product for all, with all," a rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Old Navy Jingle Jammies | Credit: old navy

Image zoom Old Navy Cozy Socks | Credit: old navy

Image zoom Old Navy Jingle Jammies | Credit: old navy

"Based on feedback from both employees and customers, the expanded shade range of Santa is now more representative of Old Navy's diverse customer base," the rep adds.

Of the variety of skin tones and their yuletide-inspired names, the rep tells PEOPLE that "the brand wanted the range to reflect the color of the skin tones and not include any race-based or shade-relative nomenclature."

Image zoom Old Navy Jingle Jammies | Credit: Old Navy

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Christmas Traditions

In a letter posted to their website, Old Navy outlines actions the company has committed to "in the fight against systemic racism," including but not limited to "doubling the representation of Black and Latinx employees at all levels in our US HQ offices" and increasing "Black representation" in store-leadership roles by 50 percent, all by 2025.

"We will ensure that at least 50 percent of the talent we work with to represent our brand in marketing, including models and influencers, are people of color by 2021, from over 40 percent today," they add. "We are committed to making sure that the Old Navy you see on our platforms reflects our community."

Old Navy's Jingle Jammies and Cozy Socks, ranging in price from $4 to $40, are available now on oldnavy.com. According to the brand, color and style availability among certain items will continue to become available on the site over the course of the next few weeks.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: