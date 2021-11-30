Old Navy Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale, and Cozy Kids' Clothing Is Up to 50% Off
There's the holiday shopping we do to get presents for our family and friends, and then there's the shopping we do because the deals are so good, we just have to buy things for ourselves. This week's sale at Old Navy works for both purposes. Because, let's be real, kids are not thrilled to get sweaters and socks as presents, and yet, we're going to do it anyway. But when we have the chance to dress them up for holidays and for cold days at school for 50 percent off? That's a gift for all parents.
Old Navy's early Black Friday sales have continued straight on through Cyber Monday and Tuesday. Much of the clothing for babies and kids, all of which was already affordable, is still 50 percent off with a discount taken at checkout. So, if you're looking to give nieces and nephews a fun little present, you can pick up some cozy socks for $5. And if you're a parent who just realized your kid shot up another inch in the last month, this is an excellent time to add to that wardrobe with new pants and sweatshirts.
As we get ready for holiday photos and visits with relatives, this Old Navy sale can also help us dress our kids just a little nicer. There are adorable dresses and button-down shirts with bow ties that should impress Granny. Don't forget new puffer coats and holiday-themed pajamas to keep this season cozy and jolly.
Below are a few of the best kids' clothing deals we've spotted at Old Navy, all $25 or less:
