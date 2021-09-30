Barrón Family of Oklahoma — Named America's Kindest Family by Parents Magazine — Remembers Late Son

Luke and Holly Barrón tell Parents about spreading kindness and hope after their 8-year-old son Keaton died from leukemia in May 2018

PARENTS ANNOUNCES THE WINNER OF ITS FIRST-EVER SEARCH FOR THE KINDEST FAMILIES IN AMERICA: THE BARRÓNS OF OKLAHOMA

PARENTS ANNOUNCES THE WINNER OF ITS FIRST-EVER SEARCH FOR THE KINDEST FAMILIES IN AMERICA: THE BARRÓNS OF OKLAHOMA

This family found hope in tragedy.

On Thursday, Parents magazine named the Barrón Family of Edmond, Oklahoma, America's Kindest Family of 2021 after a nationwide search with more than 500 contest entries. The panel of judges included Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Angela C. Santomero, Julia Edelstein, Grace Bastidas and 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to being featured on the cover of Parents' November issue, the Barrón Family was awarded $10,000 from Parents, plus Tyson Brand, is donating $15,000-worth of food to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a local charity chosen by the Barrón family. The three finalist families were each awarded $1,000.

Luke, 39, and Holly Barrón, 38, share Reid, 7, Holden, 5, and Conley, 2, plus son Keaton, who died in May 2018 at 8 years old after a battle with leukemia.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

PARENTS ANNOUNCES THE WINNER OF ITS FIRST-EVER SEARCH FOR THE KINDEST FAMILIES IN AMERICA: THE BARRÓNS OF OKLAHOMA PARENTS ANNOUNCES THE WINNER OF ITS FIRST-EVER SEARCH FOR THE KINDEST FAMILIES IN AMERICA: THE BARRÓNS OF OKLAHOMA

Left: Credit: Melanie Acevedo/PARENTS Right: Credit: Melanie Acevedo/PARENTS

In January 2018, Keaton helped start the K Club with the mission statement "to be kind to others, be courageous, compassionate and caring." The family continues the K Club's efforts, helping children with cancer and their families.

Says Holly, "It's an honor to provide a tiny bit of hope or peace in the most unimaginable time in a family's life. We feel for every parent who may lose a child and will do anything and everything we can to be there for them."

"I think Keaton would be pleased with it all, but I don't think he'd be like, 'Whoa, this is unbelievable!' I think he'd just say, 'Yeah, this is what I'd planned. Good job,' " the mom adds.