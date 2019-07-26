Danielle Brooks Debuts Baby Bump in Sparkling Gown on Orange Is the New Black Red Carpet

Danielle Brooks‘ baby bump sparkled in its red carpet debut on Thursday night.

The Orange Is the New Black star — who is pregnant with her first child — attended the New York City premiere of the finale season of her hit Netflix show in a silver, long-sleeve sequin gown from famed designer Christian Siriano, complete with a white, embellished tuxedo blazer and matching oversized hat.

Posing for photographers at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, Brooks, 29, looked happy as could be as she cradled her baby bump.

The star accessorized her look with simple diamond earrings, and wore her hair in short waves which she pinned back with glam hair clips.

Siriano, a Project Runway winner who now serves as a mentor on the Bravo reality competition series, was also in attendance and posed alongside Brooks. The 33-year-old designer even helped her on the red carpet with her long train.

“This what you call a Glammed Up Pimp-Mama 😂,” Brooks wrote on social media, captioning a photo of herself from the premiere. “Thank you Christian Siriano for making look and feel so rich and expensive once again.”

Brooks has played Taystee on OITNB since the show premiered on July 11, 2013. The seventh season, out Friday, is the beloved comedy’s final installment.

Prior to the Thursday premiere, Brooks shared a series of photos from past OITNB red carpets.

“All these pics hold a story but the photos I take tonight will mean the most, as I share them with the people who’ve become my family and with carrying my little Debbie cake inside this Taystee oven,” she said. “It’s the end of an era, and the beginning of so much more.”

Similar sentiments where shared by Brooks back on July 2, when the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram — holding up a positive Clearblue digital pregnancy test.

“When one chapter ends, another begins,” she wrote.

Image zoom The cast of Orange Is the New Black Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Netflix

Meanwhile, Brooks’ other OITNB costars also shined on Thursday’s red carpet.

In attendance was showrunner and executive producer Jenji Kohan, as well as cast members Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, Kate Mulgrew, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Jessica Pimentel, Dale Soles, Jason Biggs and more.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere event, Prepon, 39, reflected on the show’s legacy.

“Different types of women feel represented by the show,” she said. “The fact that we took on all of these storylines from immigration to prison reform, we took on all these phenomenal things that should be represented and the fact that they’re not is huge. It changed the need, it raised a lot of awareness of these issues.”

“Being a part of a show that takes these on, its not just a job as an actor or a director, its so much more, and that’s a gift,” she added. “A young girl, 22 years old, came up to me a week ago and said, ‘Thank you so much for portraying Alex. Watching your character gave me the courage to come out to my parents’. And its things like that that mean everything to me. The fact that she could watch a character portrayed and give her the confidence and the courage to open up to her family? That’s something that she was keeping a secret is huge. So those kind of affects on the audience is everything to me. Those are things that you can’t take away.”