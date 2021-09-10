Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, a son, on Sept. 4

Offset Shares Sweet Photo from Daughter Kulture's First Day of School After Welcoming New Baby Boy

Offset is one proud dad!

On Thursday, the rapper, 29, posted an adorable father-daughter photo with his little girl Kulture Kiari, 3, on her first day of school. Offset shares his daughter with wife Cardi B.

In the snap, Offset crouches down for his daughter to give him a kiss on the cheek while the pair stands in a parking lot. Kulture looks cute as ever on her big day with her Disney princess rolling backpack and an army green skirt and jacket combo.

"KK first day," Offset writes on Instagram.

Cardi showed off her daughter's second day of school outfit on Friday, posting photos of Kulture on the toddler's Instagram account. Kulture went for a more casual look for her second day, wearing a denim jacket and dark pants along with a pair of white sneakers.

Kulture's return to school comes just days after her parents welcomed their second child together, a son.

On Monday the "I Like It" rapper, 28, shared the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. The Migos rapper is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Offset later shared a photo of himself and Cardi in the hospital, featuring the rapper laying on a cot and hugging his youngest son.

"Chapter 5," he captioned the photo.

Cardi first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.