Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'

Offset is dad to son Wave, 15 months, and daughter Kulture, 4, with Cardi B, as well as sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 13, and daughter Kalea, from previous relationships

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 10:25 AM
Offset Shares Sweet Family Photos as He Reflects on Son Jordan Turning 13: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
Photo: Offset Instagram

Offset officially has a teenager on his hands!

The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night.

"Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son."

The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with Jordan throughout the years, as well as some photos of Jordan spending quality time with his siblings. One shot shows the teen lying on the couch, playing on his phone as Offset's youngest — son Wave Set, 15 months, with wife Cardi B — sleeps leaning against him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In "Father of 4," the track on his debut solo album of the same name, Offset addressed becoming a young father to Jordan.

"I was 17 years old when I had you / Tryna find my soul when I had you / I was oh so broke when I had you / Locked up down the road when I had you / Jordan, sorry I wasn't there for all your birthdays / I tried to hit, and I wasn't rich, I had no workplace," Offset sings.

In a 2019 cover story for Haute Living, the Atlanta-born rapper also explained that he's learned a lot since welcoming his first child. "The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first. I was trying to find myself. I didn't have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets."

"It's challenging when you have a career like this and you're constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they're young," Offset explained. "Now that I'm older, though, I'm learning my way."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>, Offset and kids
Cardi B Instagram

Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and son Kody, 7, from previous relationships, as well as son Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, with Cardi.

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story in April, Offset opened up about his blended family with his wife.

Offset told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978954161891947132/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978956645850805144/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979062640190838293/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979124299168953853/
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B and Offset Essence cover
Offset Calls Blended Family with Cardi B a 'Blessing,' Says She Treats His Kids Like Her Own
Cardi B/Instagram . jennette mccurdy. jennette mccurdy.
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B/Instagram . jennette mccurdy. jennette mccurdy.
Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photos with All Five Kids from Wave's First Birthday: 'My Hearts'
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiF6027O1fd/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.Offset/Instagram
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'
American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset Says His 5 Kids Are a 'Priority' and He's 'Blessed' with Cardi B Who Treats Them as 'Hers'
Cardi B Surprises Kids at Old Bronx Middle School
Cardi B Donates $100K to Her Old Bronx Middle School After Surprise Visit
Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus
Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Are Matching Mermaids as They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday: Photos
Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset Gift Daughter Kulture $50,000 in Cash for Her 4th Birthday
Offset Shares Sweet New Photos of His and Cardi B's Son Wave
Offset Shares Adorable Photo of His and Cardi B's 8-Month-Old Son: 'Big Wave'
Cardi B Parents https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc9DkU0MfQD/
Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photo with Offset, 2 Kids, and Sister Hennessy Carolina: 'My Charms'
Offset, Cardi B baby
Cardi B and Offset Share Why Internet Trolls Made Them Wait to Announce Baby Boy's Name
cardi b, offset
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Name of Their Baby Boy and Share First Photos Showing His Face
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'