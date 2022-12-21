Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'

Offset officially has a teenager on his hands!

The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night.

"Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son."

The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with Jordan throughout the years, as well as some photos of Jordan spending quality time with his siblings. One shot shows the teen lying on the couch, playing on his phone as Offset's youngest — son Wave Set, 15 months, with wife Cardi B — sleeps leaning against him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In "Father of 4," the track on his debut solo album of the same name, Offset addressed becoming a young father to Jordan.

"I was 17 years old when I had you / Tryna find my soul when I had you / I was oh so broke when I had you / Locked up down the road when I had you / Jordan, sorry I wasn't there for all your birthdays / I tried to hit, and I wasn't rich, I had no workplace," Offset sings.

In a 2019 cover story for Haute Living, the Atlanta-born rapper also explained that he's learned a lot since welcoming his first child. "The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first. I was trying to find myself. I didn't have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets."

"It's challenging when you have a career like this and you're constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they're young," Offset explained. "Now that I'm older, though, I'm learning my way."

Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and son Kody, 7, from previous relationships, as well as son Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, with Cardi.

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story in April, Offset opened up about his blended family with his wife.

Offset told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."