Offset Posts Adorable Photo of His 'Snow Angel' Daughter Kulture, 3

Kulture Kiari is having snow much fun this winter!

On Sunday, Offset posted a photo of his 3-year-old daughter playing in the snow. Kulture was all smiles in the winter weather, wearing a shimmer puffer jacket and pink snow gear.

"Kulture snow angel" the Migos rapper, 29, simply captioned the snap of his daughter, whom he shares his daughter with wife Cardi B.

The proud parents — who tied the knot in September 2017 — have posted a number of Offset and Kulture's cutest father-daughter moments through the years.

offset and kulture Credit: offset/ instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In November 2021, the Grammy winner, 29, shared a video on her Instagram Story of her husband helping their daughter with her homework before she went off to school for the day. The clip showed the rapper sitting by the preschooler's side as she practiced writing the letter K.

"One more line, baby," Offset sweetly told his little one, then adding a "good job" as she finished the assignment.

Offset, Kulture Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi has previously praised her partner as a very "hands-on" father to Kulture and their 4-month-old son. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"He is definitely hands on," Cardi told Good Morning America in November. "Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.' "

In September, Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a son. They have not yet revealed the baby's name.