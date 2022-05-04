Offset Shares Adorable Photo of His and Cardi B's 8-Month-Old Son: 'Big Wave'

Offset is spending some quality time with his baby boy.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old rapper shared new Instagram photos of his 8-month-old son Wave Set, whom he shares with wife Cardi B. The Grammy-winning couple are also parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 3.

In the snap, Offset is wearing a fringed pink and white vest and diamond chain necklaces while he holds Wave in his arms and gazes at him with a smile. Baby Wave looks at the camera while wearing an adorable Mickey Mouse onesie.

Another photo shows the proud father kissing his son's head.

"BIG WAVE 🌊," Offset captioned the post.

Last week, Cardi, 29, shared a series of sweet family photos on Instagram with Offset, their two children, and her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

"My charms," she captioned the carousel of photographs, adding a single four-leaf clover emoji.

In the series of snaps, the family can be seen posing together before individual shots of Cardi and Offset's little ones are featured. A follow-up video shows the mother of two singing a tune as an unseen individual opens up a black box that holds a shimmering watch inside.

Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story last month, Offset opened up about his blended family with his wife. The Migos rapper told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Offset referred to their home as a "safe house" before Cardi, who wed Offset in September 2017, further expressed love for the "beauty" of their family.

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," the "I Like It" rapper said. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."