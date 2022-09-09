Offset Says His 5 Kids Are a 'Priority' and He's 'Blessed' with Cardi B Who Treats Them as 'Hers'

Offset may have a busy schedule with his music career in full effect — but he'll always make time when it comes to his kids.

Speaking with PEOPLE in honor of his new collaboration with Doritos, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper opened up about balancing his career while being a father of five.

"Being a father's important to me personally," Offset, 30, says. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

With that, the rapper admits that he doesn't take spending time with his kids lightly — and wants to make sure they have a sense of "structure." The rapper shares Wave Set, 12 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, with wife Cardi B. He is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up and it's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour," he says.

He continues, "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."

Over the weekend, Offset and Cardi, 29, celebrated their son Wave's first birthday, where all five children were in attendance.

"It was just mandatory [they all attended]," he says. "Luckily, I'm blessed with a beautiful wife that's accepted my kids as hers and family, so it's always mandatory."

He continues, "It's mandatory they all celebrate with each other and grow up with each other because they love each other. They talk to each other on the phone all the time and it's just beautiful...my mom has two different other kids and I grew up with all my brothers and know them all and so it's just the same thing."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared photos from the birthday party on social media, where the entire family wore matching denim outfits.

RELATED VIDEO: Offset Shares Sweet Hospital Photo After Welcoming New Baby Boy: 'Chapter 5'

Meanwhile, Offset also dedicated a birthday post to his youngest, sharing a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone.

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote in the Instagram caption.

In an April interview with Essence, Offset opened up about the beauty of his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," the "Up" rapper also added. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."