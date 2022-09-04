Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'

Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day!

In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone.

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote in the Instagram caption.

The sweet video shows the moment when the rapper was able to hold Wave in his arms after he was born in the hospital last September. The post also includes two images of Wave sitting adorably on a table inside an airplane.

Offset also shared a photo of himself and his son during what appeared to be a shopping trip via his Instagram Story. In the snapshot, the rapper can be seen fixing his son's hat while the baby boy sits in his stroller.

Meanwhile, a day prior on Saturday, his wife Cardi B — with whom he shares Wave and their 4-year-old daughter Kulture — poked fun at her son by posting a picture of Offset and Wave with a caption, "He got his daddies mean mug lol."

Last month, the "Up" singer shared a new photo of her son in an adorable outfit. Wave sat up with a straight face, dressed in a ribbed shirt, striped pants, and a yellow bib with a bee on it. He gripped the pacifier leash clipped to his bib in his tiny hand.

"So handsome," the mom of two captioned the shot at the time.

Offset/Instagram

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

In an April interview with Essence, Offset opened up about the beauty of his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," Cardi, 29, also added. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."