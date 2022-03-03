Offset Calls Son Kody His 'Twin' as He Wishes Him a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I'm Proud of You'

Along with Kody, Offset is also dad to daughter Kulture, 3, and a 5-month-old son with wife Cardi B, plus daughter Kalea, 6, and son Jordan, 12, from previous relationships
By Georgia Slater March 03, 2022 05:18 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Offset/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Offset is giving his son a special shout-out on his birthday.

On Thursday, the rapper, 30, honored son Kody on his 7th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute featuring a series of photos of his little man looking all grown up.

Kody, whom Offset welcomed with ex Oriel Jamie, looks too cool in the photos, rocking a gray varsity jacket, ripped jeans and a diamond chain with his name on it.

"Happy Bday KING KODY BIG 7 you are my TWIN I love you so much you getting so big on me but I'm proud of you son u make good grades and responsible at 7 love you 4L son," Offset captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Left: Credit: Offset/Instagram
Center: Credit: Offset/Instagram
Right: Credit: Offset/Instagram

RELATED: Offset Posts Adorable Photo of His 'Snow Angel' Daughter Kulture, 3

The rapper's wife, Cardi B, with whom he shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 5-month-old son, commented on the photos, "BIG KODY 😤♥️ !!"

Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and son Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Cardi, who wed Offset in September 2017, has previously praised her partner as a very "hands-on" father to Kulture and their baby boy.

"He is definitely hands on," Cardi told Good Morning America in November. "Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.' "

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a son, back in September. They have not yet revealed the baby's name.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com