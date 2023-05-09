Offset Brings 'Princesses' Kulture and Kalea to 'Little Mermaid''' Premiere — See the Royal Photos!

The proud dad and his daughters dressed up in royal attire for the big Disney premiere

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 9, 2023 12:05 PM
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Offset (center) with daughters Kulture and Kalea. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It was a royally sweet night out when rapper Offset took daughters Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie to the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Offset shared a photo of the family on his Instagram, dubbing his daughters "my princesses." The rapper shares daughter Kulture with wife Cardi B and Kalea with ex Shya L'amour.

And the two siblings very much dressed the part: Kulture, 4, wore a sweeping black gown with floral details around the shoulders and white petals on the train — and a very princess-like shimmering tiara.

Kalea, 8, wore the inverse of her younger sister's gown, a billowing white dress with black flowers around her shoulders, as well as trailing down the back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instead of a tiara, Kalea had her red hair styled to resemble a large bow. Both girls wore glittering necklaces, long, sheer opera-length gloves and sparkling rhinestones throughout their hair.

Offset, 31, walked between the girls and held their hands as he guided them down the carpet, which was changed to a deep sea blue instead of the traditional red for the event.

Not one to be left out of the theme, Offset also went the royal route, donning an all-white beaded jacket with pearl details that mimicked the outfit the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, wore to the 1993 Grammys — right down to the black armband.

Neither Kulture's mom Cardi, who recently returned home after wearing four gowns in one night for the Met Gala, nor youngest son Wave, 20 months, were on hand for the premiere.

She also tweeted a brief video of Kulture getting dressed for the event. As the youngster grinned, Cardi, 30, could be overheard saying, "Like that, you gotta smile like that."

Kalea Marie Cephus, Offset, and Kulture Kiari Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Offset with daughters Kulture and Kalea. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She titled the video, "My gal," with some heart emojis.

The family's shown their affinity for mermaids in the past, having thrown Kulture a mermaid-themed birthday party when she turned 4 last year.

For the bash, Mom and Kulture wore shimmering, pink sequined mermaid-fit skirts and shell details on the bodice that mimicked Ariel's shell bra from the original 1989 animated movie and even had a mermaid-themed cake topped off with a purple fin.

Related Articles
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About' (Exclusive) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/109Vs4AkGNLzgxoyV2NB2mZlKq2JzFdj4
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Tia Mowry, tamera mowry
Tia and Tamera Mowry Enjoy Date Night with Their Daughters at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Photo
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
All the Stars (and Their Cute Kids!) at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere in Hollywood
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France
Diane Kruger Shares Peek at Daughter Nova at Swim Lessons Ahead of Summer Fun: 'Here We Come'
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear Blu on His Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Recalls 'Begging' Nurse to Let Her Give Daughter Hope a Bath During Hospital Stay
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
robert irwin and niece https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3ocZ9JDQv/?hl=en
Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'
Duke Keaton, Honoree Diane Keaton, and Dexter Keaton attend the after party for American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at OHM Nightclub on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Diane Keaton's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Bethenny Frankel and daughter
Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
tom brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Selfie with Lookalike Son Jack, 15, as They Enjoy Outdoor Walk: 'Love This'
Rockin’ the rest of @kentuckyderby out with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, Gets Guitar Lesson from Richie Sambora: Watch
Alex Rodrigues at Miami Heat Game
Alex Rodriguez Shares Courtside Selfie with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Daughters at NBA Game