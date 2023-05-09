Offset Brings 'Princesses' Kulture and Kalea to 'Little Mermaid''' Premiere — See the Royal Photos!

It was a royally sweet night out when rapper Offset took daughters Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie to the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Offset shared a photo of the family on his Instagram, dubbing his daughters "my princesses." The rapper shares daughter Kulture with wife Cardi B and Kalea with ex Shya L'amour.

And the two siblings very much dressed the part: Kulture, 4, wore a sweeping black gown with floral details around the shoulders and white petals on the train — and a very princess-like shimmering tiara.

Kalea, 8, wore the inverse of her younger sister's gown, a billowing white dress with black flowers around her shoulders, as well as trailing down the back.

Instead of a tiara, Kalea had her red hair styled to resemble a large bow. Both girls wore glittering necklaces, long, sheer opera-length gloves and sparkling rhinestones throughout their hair.

Offset, 31, walked between the girls and held their hands as he guided them down the carpet, which was changed to a deep sea blue instead of the traditional red for the event.

Not one to be left out of the theme, Offset also went the royal route, donning an all-white beaded jacket with pearl details that mimicked the outfit the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, wore to the 1993 Grammys — right down to the black armband.

Neither Kulture's mom Cardi, who recently returned home after wearing four gowns in one night for the Met Gala, nor youngest son Wave, 20 months, were on hand for the premiere.

She also tweeted a brief video of Kulture getting dressed for the event. As the youngster grinned, Cardi, 30, could be overheard saying, "Like that, you gotta smile like that."

Offset with daughters Kulture and Kalea. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She titled the video, "My gal," with some heart emojis.

The family's shown their affinity for mermaids in the past, having thrown Kulture a mermaid-themed birthday party when she turned 4 last year.

For the bash, Mom and Kulture wore shimmering, pink sequined mermaid-fit skirts and shell details on the bodice that mimicked Ariel's shell bra from the original 1989 animated movie and even had a mermaid-themed cake topped off with a purple fin.