Offset Shares Photos from Ski Trip with Cardi B and Their Kids: 'The Reason I Gotta Go Hard'

Cardi B and Offset treated the kids to a night on the slopes!

The two musicians were joined by their children — 4-year-old Kulture Kiariand 15-month-old Wave Set, as well as Offset's 13-year-old son Jordan — as they went on a ski trip to Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.

The Migos rapper shared some images from the spot, which is an indoor real-snow ski and snowboard center located at New Jersey's American Dream mall.

"The reason I gotta go hard," Offset captioned an Instagram post of himself with two of his children.

In the pictures from their family outing, Offset, 31, and the two boys are decked out in winter gear. The rapper can be seen wearing a green puffer, a stylish balaclava and a dash of gold jewelry on his wrists.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jordan, whom Offset shares with Justine Watson, wears a black puffer and green pants — the reverse of his father's fit — while his little brother Wave rocks a cream beanie, gray outfit, blue pacifier and a gray and white pair of Air Jordan 7s.

Another image in Offset's Instagram carousel highlights the view from a ski lift, overlooking the New York City skyline from across the river.

"It's bigger than I thought it was gonna be, oh my God," Cardi, 30, said in an Instagram Story from the outing. "It's not really cold."

Offset/Instagram

Just last week, Offset celebrated his eldest son's birthday, as Jordan became his first teenager.

The MC — who is also the father of Kody, 7, and Kalea from previous relationships — celebrated Jordan's 13th year in a new Instagram tribute. "Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son."

Offset shared touching snaps of himself with Jordan throughout the years, as well as some photos of Jordan playing with his siblings.

In a 2019 cover story for Haute Living, Offset explained that he's learned a lot since welcoming his first-born. "The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first. I was trying to find myself. I didn't have much direction on what it meant to be a father," he said. "I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets."

"It's challenging when you have a career like this and you're constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they're young," Offset continued. "Now that I'm older, though, I'm learning my way."