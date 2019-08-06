Offset Styles Daughter Kulture's Hair in Adorable Video Shared by Cardi B

Image zoom Cardi B Instagram

Offset and Kulture Kiari are melting hearts in a new video shared by Cardi B.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared the sweetest clip of her family on Instagram Monday, showing husband Offset styling their daughter’s hair.

Baby Kulture can be seen wiggling in her dad’s hands and giggling at a TV show she’s watching, as the dotting father brushes her bangs to the side. But while also munching on some snacks, Kulture appears to try and grab the brush from her father’s hands — however, Offset is quick to tease her, telling her “almost” before continuing to fix her hair.

In the background, Cardi B can be heard questioning her daughter’s current hair look.

“See I think that’s because, I think that’s because I left too much hair out,” she says of her daughter’s uneven bangs.

But Offset is confident he can fix them, telling his wife, “It’s alright,” as he continues to brush. When he finally finishes, he looks at Cardi B with excitement and she approves.

“Ahh, that’s cute,” she says, as Kulture babbles her own baby approval.

The “Money” rapper captioned the video, “Well at least I did the ponytails🤷🏽‍♀️,” giving herself some credit for the cute hairstyle.

Their sweet family moment comes a week after Cardi B took to social media to share that she missed Kulture’s first steps while in Nebraska doing a meet-and-greet.

“So I’m doing a meet-and-greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture,” the mother explained to followers in her Instagram Stories at the time, later shared by a fan account. “And I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet right now, I’m gonna call you guys right back.’ ”

She went on to share that after Hennessy’s call, Offset also called her, so the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told him to call her sister to see what was going on. The rapper then revealed that he witnessed their daughter’s special moment.

“Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet babe, call Hennessy though she’s with Kulture,’ ” she continued. “And he calls her … he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witness the good s—!”

“My baby started to walk already! I can’t take it, I can’t take it,” Cardi B emotionally added in the video.