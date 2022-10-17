Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed their baby girl!

The couple announced the birth of their second baby together, daughter Andersen "Andi" Lee Annable, Monday on Instagram.

Dave, 43, shared the news in an Instagram post featuring three photos of baby Anderson and her big sister, 7-year-old Charlie Mae.

"Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi,' " he wrote alongside the photos. "Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."

Odette, 37, also posted a photo of baby Anderson on Monday. "Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," the actress wrote next to a black-and-white photo of her holding the baby. "Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable."

The actress also teased that the birth was a bit of a whirlwind. "You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door," she revealed. "Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨."

The mom of two then shared her love for baby Andi, writing, "For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives."

Odette also shared a sweet sister story. "If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby," she wrote.

Dave Annable/Instagram

The couple first announced on Instagram that they were expecting their second child with a black-and-white video of their daughter being surprised with the news on Mother's Day.

"I guess it's not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother's Day. *Exceptions do apply," wrote Dave in the caption of his post. "What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited."

"It's been a very long journey to get here," the actress wrote in a post of her own, "but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins."

Odette Annable and Dave Annable in May 2019. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The Brothers & Sisters actor and Supergirl actress tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, just north of Los Angeles, on Oct. 10, 2010. After nine years of marriage, the pair announced in October 2020 that they were separating.

Just nine months later, the couple posted identical Instagram photos and captions, confirming their reconciliation with a sunny smooching selfie.

"2020. It ain't all bad news. #TheAnnables," they wrote with the snapshot. Over on his wife's post, Dave playfully commented, "My post is better."