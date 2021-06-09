Odette Annable Suffers Third Pregnancy Loss: 'We Love You Always and Forever Little Angel'

Odette Annable revealed on Tuesday that she and her husband Dave Annable have sadly suffered a third pregnancy loss.

The Supergirl actress, 36, opened up about the tragedy in the caption of an emotional Instagram post, while sharing two black and white photos of her holding her baby belly (including one of Dave, 41, giving it a kiss).

Making it clear that the post was "not a pregnancy announcement," Odette explained that she and Dave - who are parents to 5-year-old daughter Charlie Mae - previously experienced two miscarriages after having their first child.

They stopped trying while they separated after nine years of marriage in October 2019, but were ready to expand their family again following their reconciliation in August 2020.

"We finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly," Odette said, adding that she and her husband were "elated" when she first found out she was pregnant.

The photos in Odette's post were taken in December, she said, when she was at the 15-week mark.

Sadly, June 8 - the date of her post - would have been her due date.

"There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us," Odette said.

As difficult as is to discuss her loss in such a public way, Odette said in her post she wanted to share the news with her followers because "what you see on a social media page isn't always what's going on in real life."

"My social media page consists mostly of a highlight reel," she wrote. "I try to keep it as authentic as I can, but I also largely focus on the positive because that feels good to me. But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way."

Looking back on it all, the Cloverfield star said that she misses feeling her "sweet baby grow," adding that it was "a privilege for even the short time we spent together."

"It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it," Odette said. "I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter."

Odette went on to say that the experience has given her a "new appreciation" for Dave, who she called a "rock."

It also made her "marvel at what a miracle Charlie is," Odette said.