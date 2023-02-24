See Inside Odette Annable's 'Super Functional' and 'Really Beautiful' Nursery for Daughter Andi

Odette Annable is giving an inside look at the calming space for her new baby girl.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her "super functional and really beautiful" nursery, which she designed in partnership with Crate & Kids, the actress shares some of her favorite parts of the space and opens up about her creative process.

Annable, who welcomed daughter Andersen "Andi" Lee with her husband, Brothers & Sisters star Dave Annable, in October, says she "wanted the nursery to feel like an extension of my home and to feel very cohesive with the colors and the whole vibe," which is why she stuck with a neutral color scheme.

"I love raw woods and creams, and I really did want to bring in a version of pink, like a soft pink," adds the actress, 37.

Annable, who is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Charlie, explains that she wanted the room to feel functional while still fitting the aesthetic.

"We built all of the pieces to complement the crib. There's this glider and swivel, which is so beautiful, and so comfortable. The ottoman comes with extra storage," she says. "Any kind of extra storage that you can have in a room to shove stuffed animals or extra blankets or whatever is also really nice."

She also shares that Charlie will sit in the glider and feed the baby, noting that the seat "fits her perfectly, too."

"It's all around a win," she adds.

"We spend a lot of time in there together, specifically because she's very excited that she gets to put her down at night first," Annable says of her older daughter. "We actually brought in a trundle from Crate & Kids so that we have space for Charlie to lay on the bed and watch me put the baby down, which is so great."

"She loves being a sister so much," Annable adds, going on to praise Charlie for being mommy's little helper.

"Because she's older, she's able to do so much. I can walk out of the room while she's feeding the baby, and I'm not worried that something bad is going to happen," she explains.

"Charlie really has great instincts. She grabs the pacifier whenever she's crying. She rocks her. She's really taken on this maternal role," Annable continues. "And I think it's really important for Charlie because it's given her a lot of purpose."

As for baby Andi, the mom of two says she feels like the newborn has "completed our family."

"She's a joy," says Annable. "She's an old soul. She's really happy and we're grateful."

Annable also commends her actor husband Dave, 43, for being a "fantastic father" to their girls.

"He really loves it. He's just a natural," she says. "He's a big helper. It's important for me specifically to have a partner like that."