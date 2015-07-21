"He's so sensitive already, but it's on overload," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE

Odette Annable: Dave 'Cried Like a Baby' After Finding Out Sex of First Child

Along with the overwhelming burst of happiness that engulfed the lives of parents-to-be Dave Annable and his wife Odette came a moment of disbelief when pink confetti filled the air.

“I really thought it was a boy! My husband and I were both convinced,” Odette, 30, told PEOPLE at The Salon by InStyle debut inside JCPenney in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“I didn’t get sick at all,” The Astronaut Wives Club actress adds about her semi-easy pregnancy. “My back has been hurting, but I really can’t complain.”

While the former Red Band Society actor, 35, would have been “fist pumping” over a little boy, the fact that they are expecting a daughter tickled his sensitive side.

“There was a video that we posted on Instagram of our gender reveal and he just cried like a baby when he found out,” says Odette. “Because it was a little girl he was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do?’ He’s so sensitive already, but it’s on overload.”

But Odette admits, “I know what to do with a little girl.”

John Sciulli/Getty

Here comes the hard part: choosing a name for their little princess.

“We’re going to wait to meet her to decide just because we have a few names that we really like. I think once we meet her, we’ll know,” says Odette, who looks forward to the fact that “life in general is just going to have a completely new perspective.”

Ever since the couple — who married in 2010 — celebrated the sex of their baby on Father’s Day, they have had an ongoing task to complete at home: project nursery.

“My girlfriend Kathryn Sykora, who is an interior designer, and I are such good friends that our style is just collaborating,” Odette says of the light-colored room that is, “so cute I can’t even handle it.”

She jokes, “The room that we’re using was our guest bedroom and it was old furniture that Dave had when he was a bachelor, so I was so excited to get rid of it.”

Although Odette is about seven months pregnant, the couple have continued their jet-setting lifestyle, as they just returned from a trip to St. Barts with a group of 30 of their best friends for a birthday celebration and babymoon.

“I have such a great group of girlfriends that are moms that it makes me feel not so nervous about the whole process,” Odette says of her gal pals, including mom of two Jessica Simpson.

She continues, “Anytime I’ve had any questions, they’re always there for advice.”