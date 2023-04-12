Odette Annable on Conceiving 'Miracle Baby' After Getting Back Together with Husband Dave Annable

Odette Annable and Dave Annable separated for several months after nine years of marriage, before reconciling and welcoming daughter Andi, 6 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 02:53 PM
Odette Annable/Instagram
Photo: Odette Annable/Instagram

Odette Annable is opening up about a rollercoaster time in her life.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of Bathroom Chronicles — a podcast hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo and recorded in the bathroom of the Van Der Beek's ranch in Austin, Texas, and sponsored by Poo-Pourri — the actress, 37, talked about separating from and getting back together with husband Dave Annable.

"Hollywood is a great place, but it's also extremely to toxic. And we became better when we were around other people because we would do the Odie and Dave thing, and it was happy, but then when we were on behind closed doors, we lost our communication," Odette revealed.

"We didn't understand how to be the best versions of ourselves. We became co-dependent. And everything just started to unravel," she continued.

"The only way that I knew that we would get past it was if I understood how to become a whole person, and it was through a lot of meditation, a lot of sisterhood, a lot of talks about your relationships and what it takes to really become a whole person. So I took that six months, and we were separated for about six months, to dive in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During that time, Odette decide to "find happiness within" and "learn how to find happiness alone with my daughter," she noted, referring to their now 7-year-old daughter Charlie.

"And ultimately, all of these lessons led to 'Oh s---, we can do this together, we just needed to learn how to do it alone first, and how to be happy with ourselves and not try to make anybody else happy."

During the six months, the two not only took time for themselves but to "explore what we needed to understand, and we became better parents."

The joy of the couple's reunion became complicated when they decided to grow their family and found it wasn't as easy as they'd hoped.

Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette Annable/Instagram

"That's when we tried to have another baby, and it wasn't working. Nothing was happening. When I moved to Texas, I knew that I wanted another baby. I knew that there was another baby in my future," she recalled.

"I went through it. It was so tough, losing a baby and doing all of the fertility treatments. I completely changed my diet, I did IVF, failed an IVF cycle, and then I knew that I needed to push through one more, and I told my doctors, I said, 'I would like to do another IUI.'"

Her medical team was skeptical about the efficiency of pursuing IUI, but Odette persisted.

"You have to be your own advocate, ladies, please be your own advocate. I went in, I got an ultrasound, no cysts. I was able to do another round of IUI, and two weeks later, I found out I was pregnant with the miracle baby," she shared.

City Year Los Angeles
Odette Annable and Dave Annable in May 2019. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles


Odette and Dave welcomed daughter Andersen "Andi" Lee in October.

"Throughout my whole pregnancy, I told Dave, 'I feel like I know this one.' And when she came Earthside, I looked at her and I and I said, 'Oh hey, I know you, there you are,'" the mom of two shared.

"I've gone through this life with her. I've done life with her. And I think for Charlie, what a beautiful thing to have a sister that they're going to learn so much from each other. I'm not putting any expectations on what their relationship will be, but so far, it's just been really beautiful".

"I had three miscarriages and she wasn't ready, but now, she's so embracing this role and she's so emotionally intelligent," Odette said of Charlie. "She is able to articulate whenever she's having a tough moment. I like to say she's she had us alone for seven years."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Recalls Others' Concerns She'd Lose Second Pregnancy After Sister's Accident [Exclusive]
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Experiencing 'Super Weird' Symptoms
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 06: James Van Der Beek attends Rachel Zoe's Los Angeles Presentation at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)
James Van Der Beek Tears Up as He Talks 'Emotional Gut Punch' of Wife's Pregnancy Loss
Odette Annable’s Daughter’s Nursery with Crate & Kids
See Inside Odette Annable's 'Super Functional' and 'Really Beautiful' Nursery for Daughter Andi
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Exclusive: Rumer Willis on Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: James Van Der Beek of "Bad Hair" attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actress Mary-Margaret Humes arrives at the NOH8 Campaign 2nd Anniversary Celebration at Wonderland on December 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
James Van Der Beek Says 'Dawson's Creek' Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle That Keeps Her from Giving Her Kids 'All They Want'
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Teyonah Parris attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Teyonah Parris and Husband James Welcome First Baby, a Daughter, in Home Birth: 'So Blessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1OxJZvOSy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Liked by jt_john_tan21 and others odetteannable's profile picture odetteannable Verified Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨 For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;) Love you all 🤍 1h
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Their Second Baby Together: The Birth Was 'Fast and Furious'
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek and His Family's Cutest Photos from Their Texas Life
James Van Der Beek Reflects on Family Vacations as He Travels By Plane with All 7 Kids
James Van Der Beek Shares Thoughts on Vacationing with All Six Kids as He Snaps Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgKbL6egxVE/. Odette Annable gender reveal
Odette and Dave Annable Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 with Golf Ball Explosion — See the Reactions!