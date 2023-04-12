Odette Annable on Conceiving 'Miracle Baby' After Getting Back Together with Husband Dave Annable

Odette Annable is opening up about a rollercoaster time in her life.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of Bathroom Chronicles — a podcast hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo and recorded in the bathroom of the Van Der Beek's ranch in Austin, Texas, and sponsored by Poo-Pourri — the actress, 37, talked about separating from and getting back together with husband Dave Annable.

"Hollywood is a great place, but it's also extremely to toxic. And we became better when we were around other people because we would do the Odie and Dave thing, and it was happy, but then when we were on behind closed doors, we lost our communication," Odette revealed.

"We didn't understand how to be the best versions of ourselves. We became co-dependent. And everything just started to unravel," she continued.

"The only way that I knew that we would get past it was if I understood how to become a whole person, and it was through a lot of meditation, a lot of sisterhood, a lot of talks about your relationships and what it takes to really become a whole person. So I took that six months, and we were separated for about six months, to dive in."

During that time, Odette decide to "find happiness within" and "learn how to find happiness alone with my daughter," she noted, referring to their now 7-year-old daughter Charlie.

"And ultimately, all of these lessons led to 'Oh s---, we can do this together, we just needed to learn how to do it alone first, and how to be happy with ourselves and not try to make anybody else happy."

During the six months, the two not only took time for themselves but to "explore what we needed to understand, and we became better parents."

The joy of the couple's reunion became complicated when they decided to grow their family and found it wasn't as easy as they'd hoped.

Odette Annable/Instagram

"That's when we tried to have another baby, and it wasn't working. Nothing was happening. When I moved to Texas, I knew that I wanted another baby. I knew that there was another baby in my future," she recalled.

"I went through it. It was so tough, losing a baby and doing all of the fertility treatments. I completely changed my diet, I did IVF, failed an IVF cycle, and then I knew that I needed to push through one more, and I told my doctors, I said, 'I would like to do another IUI.'"

Her medical team was skeptical about the efficiency of pursuing IUI, but Odette persisted.

"You have to be your own advocate, ladies, please be your own advocate. I went in, I got an ultrasound, no cysts. I was able to do another round of IUI, and two weeks later, I found out I was pregnant with the miracle baby," she shared.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable in May 2019. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles



Odette and Dave welcomed daughter Andersen "Andi" Lee in October.

"Throughout my whole pregnancy, I told Dave, 'I feel like I know this one.' And when she came Earthside, I looked at her and I and I said, 'Oh hey, I know you, there you are,'" the mom of two shared.

"I've gone through this life with her. I've done life with her. And I think for Charlie, what a beautiful thing to have a sister that they're going to learn so much from each other. I'm not putting any expectations on what their relationship will be, but so far, it's just been really beautiful".

"I had three miscarriages and she wasn't ready, but now, she's so embracing this role and she's so emotionally intelligent," Odette said of Charlie. "She is able to articulate whenever she's having a tough moment. I like to say she's she had us alone for seven years."