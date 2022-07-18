Odette and Dave Annable Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 with Golf Ball Explosion — See the Reactions!

Odette and Dave Annable will be adding another girl to their family!

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram Monday, giving a glimpse into their epic reveal involving an exploding golf ball. Odette and Dave are already parents to daughter Charlie Mae, 6.

In the photos, Odette and Charlie stand behind Dave as he prepares to swing at a golf ball. Once he makes contact, the ball erupts into a cloud of pink powder, revealing the sex of their baby on the way.

"ITS A…. swipe to see gender of baby Annable #2. Spoiler: Dave and Charlie's reactions were polar opposites 😂 #genderreveal," Odette teased in her caption as Charlie jumps with joy and Dave slouches over.

Dave joked in his post that he's now "outnumbered" as he continues to be the only male in the family.

"Despite the 2nd picture, I couldn't be happier. I was just bummed because I sliced the shot. 😉 #Girldadx2 #teamgirls," he added.

The couple first shared their happy pregnancy news on Mother's Day. Odette and Dave both posted a black-and-white video of their daughter Charlie being surprised by the news.

"I guess it's not traditional to give your kid a gift on Mother's Day. *Exceptions do apply," wrote Dave, 42, in the caption of his post. "What a beautiful way to celebrate @odetteannable, the soon to be mama of 2. We certainly know Charlie is excited."

Odette, 37, called it "a very special Mother's Day indeed" in the caption of her own post. "It's been a very long journey to get here," the actress wrote, "but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins."