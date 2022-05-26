Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcomed their first baby together, son Zydn, on Feb. 17

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Video with Son Zydn, Says Becoming a Father Was 'Best Moment of My Life'

For Odell Beckham Jr., his baby boy is far better than any Super Bowl championship.

On Wednesday, the NFL star, 29, posted a TikTok video giving his followers a glimpse at his life as a new father since welcoming his first child, 3-month-old son Zydn, with girlfriend Lauren Wood.

"Me thinking that winning the Super Bowl was going to be the best moment of my life," the athlete wrote over a clip of him celebrating his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams in February. "… and then you came along."

The remainder of the video features a montage of moments he's spent with Zydn, including a look at Beckham Jr. changing his diaper, playing with his baby boy and rocking him to sleep.

"Life," he simply captioned the TikTok.

In February, Beckham Jr. announced that he and Wood welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 17, just days after the Super Bowl.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

"Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

Wood later praised Beckham Jr. for his support since giving birth. Alongside a photo of her son's feet, Wood reflected on her three-hour home birth, telling followers she's "soaking up" every moment as a mother, including watching her boyfriend step into his role as a dad.

"Can't believe it's already been 7 days since I pushed him out on my own bed!! I've been MIA soaking up every min of Motherhood," she wrote. "Every lesson. Every newbie mistake. Every look on Zydn's face. Every breath he takes."

"From my birth experience, to sharing exhaustion with the most supportive, loving partner I could ask for, @obj," Wood added. "Watching you become the dad I always knew you would be, but actually seeing it happen, I am forever grateful & so in love 🥺😍 *que [sic] the oxytocin high*."