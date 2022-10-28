Odell Beckham Jr. is grateful for the extra time he gets at home with his baby boy Zydn.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his ongoing partnership with Moon, which includes the design of a new platinum toothbrush, the NFL wide receiver shared that being able to spend time with Zydn, 8 months, as he recovers from a torn ACL is something that "means a lot" to him.

"Being injured and having to sit out this time around and not being at training camp, I never had this exact time period to myself. I get a long time to spend with my son and that means a lot to me," says Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL during the 2022 Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

"I feel like God puts moments in your life for you to be able to realize and be able to focus your priority on other things," he continues. "Football has been such a big thing in my life for so long and it's going to continue — I'm for sure not done — I don't keep getting up off the ground to lay it down."

"I definitely miss football and I'm excited to be able to get back on the field," adds Beckham Jr.

odell beckham jr./instagram

Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Woods welcomed their first child together days after the big Super Bowl win — and the first-time dad says he's been "all in" with daddy duty ever since.

"It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him," he says, adding that the couple's home birth felt "sacred."

"When i first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn't know anything about the world ... it's just happiness and joy," Beckham Jr. recalls.

"There's nothing better for me than my son. I have been waiting on him for a very long time. I'm all in. I change the diapers. I get up in the middle of the night," he adds. "His mom is still breastfeeding so sometimes I get that duty off, but [sometimes] it's bottles in the middle of the night."

While joking about the possibility of designing a baby toothbrush for his son in the future — "It's not easy to clean an 8-month-old's four teeth!" he says with a laugh — the athlete explains that his continued work with Moon fits into his everyday lifestyle.

"I'm pretty sure it started with floss sticks all the way back when I used to carry them around in my little pocket," he says of his dedication to oral hygiene. "I just had this obsession with keeping my teeth clean. It became organic working with Moon and everything felt super aligned."

He adds of his new platinum toothbrush for the brand, "I wanted to design something special and elegant and I think that's why we went with the platinum color inspired by jewelry and diamonds."