Odell Beckham Jr. Talks 'Special Bond' with Van Jefferson as Both Welcomed Sons After Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed son Zydn on Feb. 17 while Van Jefferson welcomed his baby boy Champ on Feb. 13, the same day as the 2022 Super Bowl

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.


and
Anya Leon
anya leon
Anya Leon

Anya Leon is a Senior News Editor and the Parents Editor for PEOPLE.


Published on October 28, 2022 03:07 PM
odell beckham jr and van jefferson have a 'very special bond' over sons
Photo: Van Jefferson/instagram, Odell Beckham Jr/instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson share a deeper bond than just former teammates.

While speaking with PEOPLE about his ongoing partnership with Moon, which includes the design of a new platinum toothbrush, the NFL star discussed his "special bond" with Jefferson as they both welcomed sons within days of winning 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham Jr., 29, and girlfriend Lauren Woods welcomed their first child together, son Zydn, days after the big win on Feb. 17. Jefferson and his wife Samaria welcomed their second baby together, son Champ, on Feb. 13, the same day as the Super Bowl.

"Van is my guy," Beckham Jr. tells PEOPLE. "Van and I have been very close since the season, we send pictures of [our] little mans."

"The little mans haven't got to meet each other but they have that special bond and chemistry as if they were teammates because they were there the whole time together," he adds, speaking of the time his and Jefferson's partners were pregnant with their respective sons. "It's definitely a special bond that we have."

Odell Beckham Jr. Joined in Fortnite Session by Son Zydn, 5 Months
Odell Beckham Jr./Instagram

The football pro also shared his thoughts on his now-8-month-old son following in his footsteps as an athlete.

"My hope for him is that he'll play the sports that I truly love before football, which are basketball and soccer," Beckham Jr. says. "Even my girl was like, 'I've always said my baby can be whatever he wants to be but after knowing you and seeing how he's moving and acting right now, he's an athlete for sure.' "

"We're thinking and hoping that he'll be the next prodigy," he adds.

While joking about the possibility of designing a baby toothbrush for his son in the future — "It's not easy to clean an 8-month-old's four teeth!" he says with a laugh — the athlete explains that his continued work with Moon fits into his everyday lifestyle.

"I'm pretty sure it started with floss sticks all the way back when I used to carry them around in my little pocket," he says of his dedication to oral hygiene. "I just had this obsession with keeping my teeth clean. It became organic working with Moon and everything felt super aligned."

He adds of his new platinum toothbrush for the brand, "I wanted to design something special and elegant and I think that's why we went with the platinum color inspired by jewelry and diamonds."

