Odell Beckham Jr.'s Son Sports Baltimore Ravens Gear in Adorable Photo After Dad Signs with Team

Odell Beckham Jr.'s son is a big fan of his dad's new NFL team!

Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens announced that Beckham Jr. would be signing with the team, the athlete, 30, shared an adorable set of photos of his son Zydn, 13 months, representing his dad in Ravens gear.

Zydn looks too cute as he poses with a football while wearing an oversized Ravens jersey and snapback hat. He grabs onto his hat in the first photo before holding it out to the side in the following shot.

"Flock..." the NFL star captioned the shot, while girlfriend and Zydn's mom Lauren Wood replied, "that's flocking right !!"

Zydn Beckham/Instagram

In February, Beckham Jr. and Wood celebrated their little man's first birthday.

The couple was joined by family and friends for a dinosaur-themed party, where Zydn dressed in a mini Hawaiian shirt and enjoyed an adorable cake with a dinosaur topper.

In February 2021, Beckham Jr. announced that he and Wood welcomed their baby boy, just days after the Super Bowl.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

"Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."