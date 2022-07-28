Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Sweet Second Player in Fortnite Session After Son Zydn Wakes Up from Nap

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting his son into gaming at an early age!

In a sweet set of photos shared on Instagram Wednesday, the NFL star, 29, showed son Zydn, joining him for a little gaming time after the infant woke up from his nap. Since Dad happened to be in a Fortnite match, the little guy joined in on the fun.

"When he wake up from that nap but it's only 15 people left 😩😭😂," Beckham Jr. captioned the photos, referencing the game's objective to start among a large group of players and be the last one standing.

The photos show Zydn watching the screen from his dad's lap as Beckham Jr. plays the game. In the last photo, Zydn looks directly at the camera while the athlete looks down at him.

Zydn Beckham, father/American football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and mother/American model Lauren Wood arrive at the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 ESPY Awards, Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Jul 2022 Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Last week, Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood brought Zydn to his first-ever red carpet prior to the 2022 EPSY Awards in Hollywood.

The trio posed for some photos while walking the carpet, all matching in varying black outfits. Baby Zydn looked adorable in a tiny black-and-white tuxedo and a pair of sparkly black shoes.

Beckham Jr. held his son against his chest for the cute snaps as he and his girlfriend tried to make their baby boy laugh.

Before heading off to the Dolby Theater, the athlete and Wood shared a sweet joint post on Instagram of their family of three.

"Mi Familia 🖤," they captioned the post.

odell beckham jr. Credit: odell beckham jr./instagram

Beckham Jr. announced that he and Wood welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 17, just days after the Super Bowl.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.