The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'on Standby' for Birth of First Baby Ahead of Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm on Call'

It's a big weekend for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 29, is preparing to make his first appearance in the Super Bowl when his team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is also expecting the arrival of his first child at any moment.

When asked about the possibility of his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, giving birth over Super Bowl weekend, Beckham said he plans to be there when his son enters the world.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at at California Lutheran University on February 11, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

"I don't need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,'' he said, per The New York Post. "I think God has a different plan. I don't need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I'm on watch."

Beckham added, per the Associated Press, "Literally my phone is right here just in case, so I'm on call. I'm on watch. I'm on standby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wood, 28, announced her pregnancy in late November with an Instagram post featuring a collection of photos from a maternity shoot alongside the NFL star. In the comment section, Beckham wrote, "Can't wait baby!"

The pair were first linked in November 2019 when the model and fitness trainer celebrated the football player's birthday. The couple later made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands along the sidelines during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

This is Beckham's first season back in full form after sitting out most of the 2020 season due to an ACL injury he sustained against the Bengals while playing for the Cleveland Browns.

After having surgery to repair his knee, he shared an uplifting update on his Instagram page, telling fans to "Sit back relax n watch how God work," before adding, "Now let the journey begin."

Meanwhile, Beckham also has financial incentives on the line for Sunday's big game. The wide receiver would receive an additional $500,000 if the Rams lose and $1 million if they win, according to ProFootballTalk.