Odell Beckham Jr.'s dreams came true when he welcomed his baby boy.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his ongoing partnership with Moon, which includes the design of a new platinum toothbrush, the NFL wide receiver opened up about life as a new dad to 8-month-old son Zydn.

"For the longest time, I always knew I was going to be a father because of the way that I love kids. They're close to my heart," says Beckham Jr., who became a dad shortly after his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the Super Bowl in February 2022.

Beckham Jr., 29, and girlfriend Lauren Woods welcomed their first child together days after the big win — and the first-time dad says he's been "all in" with daddy duty ever since.

Courtesy Moon

"It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him," he says, adding that the couple's home birth felt "sacred."

"When i first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn't know anything about the world ... it's just happiness and joy," Beckham Jr. recalls.

"There's nothing better for me than my son. I have been waiting on him for a very long time. I'm all in. I change the diapers. I get up in the middle of the night," he adds. "His mom is still breastfeeding so sometimes I get that duty off, but [sometimes] it's bottles in the middle of the night."

While joking about the possibility of designing a baby toothbrush for his son in the future — "It's not easy to clean an 8-month-old's four teeth!" he says with a laugh — the athlete explains that his continued work with Moon fits into his everyday lifestyle.

"I'm pretty sure it started with floss sticks all the way back when I used to carry them around in my little pocket," he says of his dedication to oral hygiene. "I just had this obsession with keeping my teeth clean. It became organic working with Moon and everything felt super aligned."

He adds of his new platinum toothbrush for the brand, "I wanted to design something special and elegant and I think that's why we went with the platinum color inspired by jewelry and diamonds."