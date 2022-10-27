Odell Beckham Jr. Opens Up About Life as a Dad to 8-Month-Old Son Zydn: 'I'm All In'

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tells PEOPLE about changing diapers and midnight feeds as he chats about his partnership with Moon

By
Anya Leon
anya leon
Anya Leon

Anya Leon is a Senior News Editor and the Parents Editor for PEOPLE. She's been at the brand for over 14 years in various roles across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She has appeared on PEOPLE's podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, and covers everything from exclusive pregnancy news to every single Kardashian birth (11 and counting!). She resides in Northern Virginia with her family.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 03:53 PM
odell beckham jr
Photo: odell beckham jr./instagram

Odell Beckham Jr.'s dreams came true when he welcomed his baby boy.

While chatting with PEOPLE about his ongoing partnership with Moon, which includes the design of a new platinum toothbrush, the NFL wide receiver opened up about life as a new dad to 8-month-old son Zydn.

"For the longest time, I always knew I was going to be a father because of the way that I love kids. They're close to my heart," says Beckham Jr., who became a dad shortly after his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the Super Bowl in February 2022.

Beckham Jr., 29, and girlfriend Lauren Woods welcomed their first child together days after the big win — and the first-time dad says he's been "all in" with daddy duty ever since.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

odell beckham jr.
Courtesy Moon

"It was the biggest blessing of my life. I always knew that it would be, but it really hit different when I was actually holding him," he says, adding that the couple's home birth felt "sacred."

"When i first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn't know anything about the world ... it's just happiness and joy," Beckham Jr. recalls.

"There's nothing better for me than my son. I have been waiting on him for a very long time. I'm all in. I change the diapers. I get up in the middle of the night," he adds. "His mom is still breastfeeding so sometimes I get that duty off, but [sometimes] it's bottles in the middle of the night."

While joking about the possibility of designing a baby toothbrush for his son in the future — "It's not easy to clean an 8-month-old's four teeth!" he says with a laugh — the athlete explains that his continued work with Moon fits into his everyday lifestyle.

"I'm pretty sure it started with floss sticks all the way back when I used to carry them around in my little pocket," he says of his dedication to oral hygiene. "I just had this obsession with keeping my teeth clean. It became organic working with Moon and everything felt super aligned."

He adds of his new platinum toothbrush for the brand, "I wanted to design something special and elegant and I think that's why we went with the platinum color inspired by jewelry and diamonds."

Related Articles
Odell Beckham Jr. Joined in Fortnite Session by Son Zydn, 5 Months
Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Sweet Second Player in Fortnite Session After Son Zydn Wakes Up from Nap
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood's Relationship Timeline
Zydn Beckham, father/American football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and mother/American model Lauren Wood arrive at the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 ESPY Awards, Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Jul 2022
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Bring Baby Zydn, 5 Months, to ESPY Awards — See His Tiny Tuxedo!
Card Placeholder Image
From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders
Former Ole' Miss and New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, poses with family members before the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels on October 23, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS.
Eli Manning Says Watching His Daughter Cheerlead at Middle-School Football Games Is a 'Win-Win'
odell beckham jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Video with Son Zydn, Says Becoming a Father Was 'Best Moment of My Life'
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands along the sidelines during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'on Standby' for Birth of First Baby Ahead of Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm on Call'
Garcelle Beauvais and family
Garcelle Beauvais' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
odell beckham jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome First Baby Together: 'The Biggest Blessing'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Lauren Wood and OBJ
Lauren Wood Is 'Forever Grateful' for Odell Beckham Jr. After Welcoming Son in 3-Hour Home Birth
Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (12) and Clay Matthews (52) victorious with Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning game vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium. Arlington, TX 2/6/2011
Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
Best Wet Flossers
We Tested the 6 Best Wet Flossers of 2022 for Squeaky-Clean Teeth