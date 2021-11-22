The NFL player and fitness trainer have been linked since 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Expecting First Child Together: 'Can't Wait Baby'

Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be a dad!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old NFL star's girlfriend Lauren Wood announced that they are expecting their first child together. The 28-year-old model and fitness trainer shared photos of the couple's maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

The black and white snaps reveal Wood's growing baby bump as Beckham Jr. cradles her from her behind. All smiles, the couple matched in blazers for the intimate images.

"🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyily," she captioned the carousel.

Though the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver didn't post the photos on his own Instagram account, he commented under his girlfriend's post, writing, "Can't wait baby!"

Beckham Jr. and Wood have kept their relationship fairly private, sharing minimal photos together on social media. They were first linked in November 2019 when the model celebrated the football player's birthday, and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Most recently, earlier this month, Wood shared a montage of the couple's relationship for Beckham Jr.'s 29th birthday. The PDA-filled tribute video showed the couple on several vacations together and even showed Wood supporting Beckham Jr. during a game while the athlete played for the Cleveland Browns.

"Happy birthday @obj … u continue to make this experience here on Earth, incredible. 29 years of greatness & many more 💕 love you #29andfineashellllll," she captioned the Nov. 5 post.

Meanwhile, Wood's last appearance on the football player's Instagram was in March when he celebrated her 28th birthday.

"Thru thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing. I kno that God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and excited about that adventure to find out why," Beckham Jr. wrote alongside a series of photos of the pair.