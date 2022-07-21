Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcomed their first baby together, son Zydn, on Feb. 17

Zydn Beckham, father/American football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and mother/American model Lauren Wood arrive at the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 ESPY Awards, Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Jul 2022

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby boy is making his red carpet debut!

The NFL star, 29, and girlfriend Lauren Wood brought their 5-month-old son Zydn to join them on the red carpet Wednesday prior to the 2022 EPSY Awards in Hollywood.

The trio posed for some photos while walking the carpet, all matching in varying black outfits. Baby Zydn looked adorable in a tiny black-and-white tuxedo and a pair of sparkly black shoes.

Beckham Jr. held his son against his chest for the cute snaps as he and his girlfriend tried to make their baby boy laugh.

Before heading off to the Dolby Theater, the athlete and Wood shared a sweet joint post on Instagram of their family of three.

Zydn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr and Lauren Wood ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Mi Familia 🖤," they captioned the post.

In February, Beckham Jr. announced that he and Wood welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 17, just days after the Super Bowl.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" he wrote on Instagram, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

Wood later praised Beckham Jr. for his support since giving birth. Alongside a photo of her son's feet, Wood reflected on her three-hour home birth, telling followers she's "soaking up" every moment as a mother, including watching her boyfriend step into his role as a dad.

"Can't believe it's already been 7 days since I pushed him out on my own bed!! I've been MIA soaking up every min of Motherhood," she wrote. "Every lesson. Every newbie mistake. Every look on Zydn's face. Every breath he takes."