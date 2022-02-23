The NFL player and fitness trainer have been linked since 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome First Baby Together: 'The Biggest Blessing'

Odell Beckham Jr. just added a little one to his team!

The NFL star, 29, and girlfriend Lauren Wood, 28, welcomed their first baby together, he announced on Instagram Wednesday. Baby Zydn arrived on Feb. 17, the Super Bowl champ said.

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Beckham Jr. wrote, posting photos of himself snuggled up on a couch with Wood and their newborn.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

"Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

odell beckham jr. Credit: odell beckham jr./instagram

The model and fitness trainer first announced the exciting pregnancy news in November, sharing photos of the couple's maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The black and white snaps revealed Wood's growing baby bump as Beckham Jr. cradled her from her behind. All smiles, the couple matched in blazers for the intimate images.

"🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyily," she captioned the carousel.

Though the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver didn't post the photos at the time on his own Instagram account, he commented under his girlfriend's post, writing, "Can't wait baby!"

Lauren Wood Instagram Credit: Lauren Wood Instagram

Beckham Jr. and Wood have kept their relationship fairly private, sharing minimal photos together on social media. They were first linked in November 2019 when the model celebrated the football player's birthday, and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In early January, Wood shared photos to Instagram from her baby shower with Beckham Jr., writing, "Celebrating our child's big debut coming 🔜 with our loved ones 😍😆🥳 baby Beckham u r so loved 💕"