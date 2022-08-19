'Octomom' Nadya Suleman's Family: Everything to Know About Her 14 Kids, Including Her Octuplets

Get to know Nadya Suleman's octuplets, plus her six other kids!

Suleman — who was dubbed "Octomom" when she welcomed octuplets in 2009 — was already mom to children Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan when she gave birth to her eight little ones: Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai.

In 2008, Dr. Michael Kamrava implanted Suleman with 12 embryos from an unidentified sperm donor. (He's the same doctor responsible for her six previous in vitro pregnancies.) Leading up to and following their births, Suleman amassed mega media attention, though in recent years, she told PEOPLE, she has tried to avoid the spotlight.

Despite the initial public negativity surrounding her pregnancy, Suleman upkeeps a positive outlook. She considers motherhood her job, while her children are her life.

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known," Suleman wrote in an Instagram post when her octuplets became teenagers. "Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today."

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the mom of 14's kids!

Elijah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Elijah is Suleman's first child and eldest son born on May 20, 2001. The mom of 14 often pens tributes to him on her Instagram, praising him for the young man that he's grown into — despite the "trials and tribulations" the mother-son duo have faced along the way.

In particular, Suleman notes that Elijah was seven years old when she welcomed her octuplets and a lot of pressure was placed on him at a young age.

"My heart broke for you, as the life you once knew spiraled into a state of pandemonium; seemingly the weight of the world upon your tiny shoulders," she wrote in a post celebrating his 21st birthday. "Not only was my heavy heart saddened by the sudden change in your life, but my parenting deeply driven by guilt."

She adds that due to his strong relationship with God, Elijah has "grown into one of the most humble, genuine, kind, and loving human beings I know."

Amerah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Amerah is Suleman's second child and first daughter born on July 1, 2002. To the mom of 14, Amerah will always be her "little angel."

Close in age to Elijah, Amerah was also young when her octuplet siblings were born. Suleman often thanks her for her strength and patience growing up, during the time she describes as a "challenging chapter" in their lives.

Suleman noted in an Instagram post that despite the the mother-daughter duo sharing close birthdays (the mom's is July 11), the two couldn't be any more opposite of each other.

While she describes Amerah as a "gregarious, outgoing extrovert," Suleman calls herself a "socially awkward, painfully shy introvert."

When she grows older, Amerah told the New York Times, she has dreams of being an orthopedic surgeon. Plus, she'd like to have a large family of her own.

Joshua

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Joshua is Suleman's second oldest son born in 2003. Unlike the rest of his family, Suleman says, Joshua is the only one who is not vegan. He's also described as a gamer, per the NYT.

As the third eldest of Suleman's 14 kids, he told the outlet that he values the company of his siblings — but admits that it can sometimes be a lot. "It's nice to have someone to play with, but it can be overwhelming at times," he said.

While Suleman often posts photos of her children on her Instagram, Joshua opts to keep his personal life private — a choice his mom said she will always respect.

Highly intelligent, self-motivated and hard working are just a few words Suleman uses to describe him, also noting that he has the "most sardonic sense of humor of anyone I've ever known."

Aidan

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Aidan is Suleman's fourth child, whom she welcomed in 2005. In 2019, his mom opened up on her Instagram about the severity of his autism, saying that he requires "total care."

"Aidan relies on me, his mom, to completely assist him in meeting all his needs in activities of daily living," Suleman wrote in a post. "Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing, and one to one supervision, as he has no safety awareness and would walk aimlessly into traffic."

The mom of 14 noted that she singlehandedly takes care of Aidan, in addition to her 13 other children, who she trusts will help their brother. "I love him with all my heart, and will care for him until I die," Suleman added.

Calyssa

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Born a year after Aidan, Calyssa was welcomed into the world alongside her fraternal twin Caleb. They were Suleman's last two children before giving birth to the octuplets in 2009.

Art is among Calyssa's many interests. Her mom frequently shares her work on Instagram while touting her creative talents. Many of her paintings give onlookers a glimpse into her imagination, often showcasing space scenes, sunsets and nature.

Raised in a family that promotes fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Calyssa is always staying active. Whether she's taking part in community runs with her siblings or simply using her family's stationary bike, the girl is constantly on the go.

Caleb

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Caleb is Calyssa's twin brother, born shortly after their older brother Aidan. Similar to his sister, Caleb is also very active and an athlete in his own right.

While he also joins his siblings in family runs and fun activities, he's on a soccer team as well. According to Suleman, the sport is his "passion."

Noah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Noah is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009, one of the six boys in the bunch. While he's close with his brothers and sisters, he also shares a very special bond with their cat, Penelope.

Like his siblings, Noah is a runner — and a very fast one, too! In fact, he finished first of his family when they participated in the Stevens Hope for Children 5k Run in 2016, just one of the many fundraiser runs they do for charity.

In addition, he dabbles in the arts. Music is a favorite pastime of Noah's, and Suleman captured a moment from one of his violin performances.

Maliyah

Natalie Suleman - Maliyah

Maliyah is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009, one of two girls in the group. Like Noah, she is also very close with Penelope the cat.

Since her mom has instilled healthy eating in their family's lifestyle, Maliyah follows a vegan diet. In fact, Suleman is slowly starting to consider her the brood's "head chef" due to her demonstrated love for cooking.

On the daily, she helps her mom to prepare meals from scratch that are simple and natural, as opposed to processed. Potatoes, beans, quinoa and an array of vegetables are among the many nutrient-dense foods she uses in recipes.

Isaiah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Isaiah is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009.

Aside from the group videos and photos Suleman shares on her Instagram of her kids, Isaiah's life is kept fairly private. This is a decision that a few of her children have opted for, and one that the mom of eight respects.

But back in 2015, Suleman hinted at one of Isaiah's favorite movies when she posted a sweet photo of him smiling wide with a stuffed-minion toy from Despicable Me. "Isaiah loves his minion," she captioned an Instagram post.

Nariyah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Nariyah is one of Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009.

Alongside her sister Maliyah, she is also on her way to becoming the family's "head chef." She can be seen on her mom's Instagram chopping, prepping and blending her ingredients into vegan meals.

In addition to cooking, Nariyah has a passion for music. While Noah prefers the stringed instruments, his sister loves to sing (and song write, too!). In fact, she's independently written approximately 20 songs to date.

Music and cooking aside, Nariah is also very active. She enjoys pedaling on the family's stationary bike, like her older sister Calyssa. Plus, she enjoys the beach, too!

Jonah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Jonah is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009.

Similar to Isaiah, the majority of his life is kept out of the public eye. Suleman has shared a few solo shots of him on her Instagram, one of which shows him in the kitchen surrounded by vegetables, while another captures him playing checkers during a "family fun night."

Makai

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Makai is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009. He is one of the six boys out of the eight. Makai is vegan, active and athletic like his brothers and sisters.

Most notably, Makai shares a strong connection with his older brother, Aiden. Suleman considers Makai his "guardian angel." He's always looking out for his big bro and his by his side at all times. "Everywhere Aidan goes Makai follows.." she captioned an Instagram post.

"Makai is so connected to his big brother Aidan (who has severe autism and is cognitively one and a half)... watching them together fills my heart like nothing else," Suleman wrote in another.

Josiah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Josiah is another one of Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009, and she shares that he is especially athletic, especially when it comes to running.

When Suleman posted the sweet tribute to her kids congratulating them on their Stevens Hope for Children 5k race in 2016, she noted that Josiah came in second to Noah — but the year prior, Josiah won first place overall at the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving in November 2015.

Jeremiah

Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Jeremiah is among Suleman's octuplets born on Jan. 16, 2009, though he is also more private about what is shared.

He's vegan and lives a healthy lifestyle like the rest of his family — and while he's been photographed with raw vegetables and beet juice all over his face as a kid, she also has posted a funny video of him participating in a pie eating contest (in which he won first prize!).