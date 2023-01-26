Nadya Suleman Celebrates Her Octuplets on Their 14th Birthday — See the Photos!

Nadya Suleman, dubbed "Octomom" after welcoming octuplets in 2009, is celebrating as they turn 14

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 26, 2023 06:24 PM
Octomom kids turn 14
Photo: MOVI Inc

Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is celebrating a major milestone in her octuplets' lives.

The 47-year-old mom of 14 posed with her octuplets in celebration of their 14th birthday, which they celebrated with a family go-kart outing.

Standing in between Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai, it appears many of the teens are approaching mom's height as they smile together, holding balloons that spell out "birthday."

The teens show off their unique senses of style in another photo, where they are lined up and caught mid-jump.

Suleman, who welcomed the octuplets in 2009, has not added to her family since. She is also mom to twins Calyssa and Caleb, 16, Aidan, 17, Joshua, 19, Ameerah, 20, and Elijah, 21.

Octomom kids turn 14
MOVI Inc

Suleman last shared an update on the octuplets in August, sharing a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children ahead of embarking on their first day of the eighth grade.

Noting in her caption that her teens "are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders," Suleman wrote, "Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff."

"I love you," she continued, adding a single red heart emoji, as she concluded her post with a "side note to critics."

"Their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you," Suleman wrote.

Octomom kids turn 14
MOVI Inc

Last year, Suleman celebrated her octuplets becoming teenagers with a tribute post on Instagram.

"You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today," she wrote at the time.

Detailing that her kids "are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God," Suleman continued, "I have never seen children who love and want to serve others, (particularly those less fortunate), so boldly and confidently like each and every one of you do."

"You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully," she added. "I love you ❤️."

