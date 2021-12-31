Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Family Photo from 'New Years Past' with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids

"#TBT New Years past," Kelly Ripa wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a throwback family photo with husband Mark Consuelos and their sons Michael, Joaquin and daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa is reflecting on fond memories with her family as they step into 2022.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, shared some sweet throwback photos from New Year's Eve celebrations of past years, including one with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids under the night sky.

"#TBT New Years past," Ripa wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself with sons Michael, 24 and Joaquin, 18, as well as daughter Lola, 20. A blurry Consuelos, 50, is smiling in the background.

Ripa previously admitted to having a favorite child on an episode of Live earlier this month, but would not reveal their identity. "I have a favorite child and I have a favorite dog but they don't know who they are," Ripa said.

"As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly," she shared. "They're like, 'Well, you're mom's favorite.' 'No you are.' 'No, you are!' And that's the best game to play, isn't it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will."

Ripa also claimed her husband of 25 years has a favorite, but he insisted he doesn't. "But Mark can't not indicate who his favorite is. The dogs know who Mark's favorite is and the kids know who Mark's favorite is," she said, to which Consuelos responded: "I don't have a favorite child."

However, the couple agreed on their "make your own pile" stance when it comes to writing up their wills, which they credited to Logan Roy, the ruthless patriarch of HBO's Succession.

Ripa previously told PEOPLE that she and Consuelos were "looking forward" to having the house to themselves after all their kids flew the nest, while he's ready to be "naked all the time."

"We had our kids so young — we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said in August 2020. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly."