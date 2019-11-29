Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian Love This Stroller Brand — and It's 25 Percent Off on Nordstrom Today

Black Friday sale mayhem is now in full swing, and we’re seeing deals flying left and right. While many of us are focused on deals for big tech items such as smart TVs, AirPods, and computers, we’re keeping an eye on baby-friendly items, too, especially for one of the most expensive categories: baby strollers.

Thankfully, Black Friday is also a great time to get strollers on sale, and one of the best brands to shop right now is Nuna’s line of exquisite baby strollers and car seats. Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale includes discounts on some of the brand’s highest-rated strollers, like the MIXX Herringbone Stroller and the MIXX 2 Three Mode Stroller with all-terrain tires. You can save at least $100 on each model right now, and other items from the brand, such as its Crib & CUDL Baby Carrier Set, are up to 25 percent off.

Buy It! Nuna MIXX 2 Three Mode Stroller with All Terrain Tires, $449.95 (orig. $599.95); nordstrom.com

Nuna is one of the biggest names in the baby stroller world, and it’s used by celebrities like Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Eva Longoria. Shoppers love the Dutch brand for its stylishness and sturdiness, and its signature stroller, the MIXX, is known for its fuss-free compact folding system and rear- and forward-facing seat options. It also comes with an extendable UPF 50+ canopy so that your little one is protected from harsh sunlight.

The brand’s car seats are also popular among newly minted parents, and it’s no surprise why. Nuna’s car seats are made with the most high-end materials available to ensure safety; the Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base is designed with aerospace-grade aluminum, and the Rava car seats are not only flame-retardant, but also equipped with energy-absorbing foam and side-impact protection pods.

As one of the most luxe stroller brands on the market right now, Nuna rarely goes on sale, so now would be the time to take home one of its high-end products. More than 2,200 Nordstrom shoppers have their eyes on Nuna’s Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat, and we’re seeing similar numbers for other Nuna products as well. Hurry over to Nordstrom to get your Nuna fix now — your baby will thank you with happy coos and ahhs.

Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base

Buy It! Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base, $299.95 (orig. $399.95); nordstrom.com

Nuna RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Buy It! Nuna RAVA Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat, $399.99 (orig. $499.95); nordstrom.com

Nuna MIXX Herringbone Stroller

Buy It! Nuna MIXX Herringbone Stroller, $499.95 (orig. $649.95); nordstrom.com

Nuna MIXX 2 Stroller & Bassinet Set

Buy It! Nuna MIXX 2 Stroller & Bassinet Set, $599.95 (orig. $749.90); nordstrom.com

Nuna COVE Aire Travel Crib & CUDL Baby Carrier Set

Buy It! Nuna COVE Aire Travel Crib & CUDL Baby Carrier Set, $499.95 (orig. $669.90); nordstrom.com