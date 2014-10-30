"It's so special … when you are in love with somebody and you want to procreate with them," the Anger Management star says.

Noureen DeWulf: My Son's 'Telling Me from My Belly' He'll Play Hockey

Anger Management actress and mom-to-be Noureen DeWulf wants to keep the puck sliding from daddy to baby.

“It is a boy and I think he will play hockey,” DeWulf told PEOPLE at the ASPCA Compassion Awards honoring Nikki Reed and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting. “That’s what he’s telling me from in my belly.”

Like any expectant mom, DeWulf, 30 — who is five months along with her first child — could not be more excited to meet her bundle of joy.

“It’s so special … when you are in love with somebody and you want to procreate with them,” DeWulf says of her hockey player husband, Olympian Ryan Miller, 34. “I want to see what my baby looks like.”

The expectant star has had a “beautiful” pregnancy so far, despite her insatiable craving for vegetable juice.

“It used to be a lot of French fries. Now, it’s tomato juice,” she shares. “I literally drank an entire gallon of Whole Foods tomato juice in a glass bottle. I also drank a whole gallon of V-8 on set. They keep restocking it for me.”

The actress isn’t letting her cravings slow her down: She’s still working out, but switching up her routines to accommodate her growing belly.

“I do spinning, I do weight training, I work out with a trainer, I work out just by myself, I do the elliptical,” she explains. “I’m still trying to do stuff like that while I’m pregnant, but it’s hard.”

